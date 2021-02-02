ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC Sack Head Coach Stuart Baxter Following Shocking Comment on LIVE TV

Indian Super League club Odisha FC have decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect.

Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.#OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/FcrMPCDn5h— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 2, 2021

They have also said that the interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.

This comes a day after the Kalinga Warriors were forced to issue a public apology after the comments made by head coach Stuart Baxter in the post-match interview.

Odisha FC had a penalty decision go against them when Diego Mauricio was brought down by TP Rehenesh. Mauricio was through on goal when Rehenesh came forward to collect the ball but instead, he caught Mauricio. The referee, however, deemed it to be a touch from Rehenesh on the ball and gave Odisha a corner kick. Baxter was annoyed with the defeat and in the post-match interview to the broadcasters, he said, "One of my players will have to rape somebody or get raped himself if he is gonna get a penalty."

Following the interview, the club issued a statement apologising for Baxter's comments and said the matter will be handled internally.

"The Club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.

"We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally," the club stated.

The Club is appalled at the comments made by Head Coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview today. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club. Continued... pic.twitter.com/Egkzi5EU9H— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 1, 2021

Club owner Rohan Sharma also took to Twitter to express his bewilderment on the comments and assured the fans that he was not going to take it lightly.

"I am absolutely disgusted and infuriated by the comments. I've said Odisha FC is a safe space for all, and to make light of a serious awful crime in such an offhanded way is reprehensible.

I am absolutely disgusted and infuriated by the comments. I've said Odisha FC is a safe space for all, and to make light of a serious awful crime in such an offhanded way is reprehensible. I sincerely apologize to everyone on my behalf and the clubs https://t.co/nhq0kJPrGM— Rohan (@MrRohanSharma) February 1, 2021

"I sincerely apologize to everyone on my behalf and the club's. Please be rest assured I am not going to take this matter lightly," he said.

Odisha FC lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. Mohammad Mobashir scored a goal in the first half of the game, which remained the difference till the end of the game.