ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC - Team Squad, Full Fixture, Live Streaming

Odisha FC will begin their second Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 campaign against Hyderabad FC on Monday, November 23, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

The ISL in its seventh edition has seen most of the teams indulge some high-profile recruitments and spending spree to up their ante this season. Odisha FC, who finished sixth in the last edition of the ISL, too have splurged quite a bit to rope in some impressive talent. The team have signed-up Brazilian striker Marcelo Pereira famously known as Marcelinho alongside another striker Diego Mauricio. They have retained experienced players like Manuel Onwu and Marcelinho Leite. Their defence too gets a boost with the inclusion of former Newcastle United man Steven Taylor and Australian Jacob Tratt.

The side also boasts of new promising talent like Nandakumar Sekar, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai and Daniel Lalmuanpuia. With such stellar line-up and relatively easy matches against Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC will look to impress on the field and will hope to get their strategy in place before clashing with big guns ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City and others in the following games.

ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC Full squad

Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan

Defenders - Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher

Midfielders - Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung

Forwards - Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh.

ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC Team fixtures:

Monday, November 23 Odisha FC vs Hyderbad at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 29 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan, 5:00 pm

Thursday, December 3 Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 6 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City at GMC Stadium, 5:00 pm

Saturday, December 12 Odisha FC vs Goa at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, December 22 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 3, 2021 Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Nagar Stadium, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 7, 2021 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 10, 2021 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC at GMC Stadium, 5:00 pm

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC Live Streaming:

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. All the matches will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.