ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch OFC vs ATKMB Telecast, Team News

Placed at the bottom of the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table, Odisha FC will be looking forward to play their next match against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, February 6. The team had a disappointing performance this season, winning just 1 match out of the 14 they played so far. With 8 points in their kitty, Odisha FC’s only win game against Kerala Blasters FC.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the star teams this season, with two of the best football clubs merged into a single squad. Standing second in the ISL 2020-21 league table, the team have won 8 matches and played 14 so far. They come at the back of 3-2 win against Kerala Blasters FC.

The Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match is scheduled to be played at GMC Stadium in Bambolin, Goa and is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan match start?

The Odisha FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played on February 6 (Saturday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan match be played?

The Odisha FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan match begin?

The Odisha FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games will be available to live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Odisha FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Rakesh Pradhan, Bradden Inman, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Tiri, Lenny Rodrigues, Jayesh Rane, Sahil Sheikh, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira