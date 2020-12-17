ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Match 31 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch OFC vs BFC Telecast, Team News

Odisha FC, in hope for their first win, will square off against defending champions Bengaluru FC in match 31 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday, December 17.

Odisha FC, formerly known as Delhi Dynamos, officially made their debut last season. Over the course of five matches this season, they have not been able to rack up a single win. They are currently placed 10th in the standings with four losses and a drawn match. Going into tonight’s game, coach Stuart Baxter will hope that his side can break their three-match losing streak.

On the other hand, reigning champions Bengaluru FC started out with a couple of draws, then a narrow win over Chennaiyin FC and again followed with a draw against NorthEast United FC. However, the team led by Sunil Chhetri head into the clash on the back of a 4-2 victory against Kerala Blasters.

Both sides have faced each other on two occasions last season when Odisha FC made their debut. Bengaluru FC came out on top in both encounters.

The ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC start?

The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played on December 17 (Thursday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be played at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor (C), Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan.