ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch OFC vs CFC Telecast, Team News

In the 57th fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, a rejuvenated Odisha FC will be eager to extend their hard-fought two-match unbeaten run when they square off against Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday, January 13. The ISL 2020-21 clash between the two sides will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

After suffering six defeats, Odisha finally registered their first win of the season by beating Kerala Blasters 4-2. The Juggernauts followed it by sharing points with Chennaiyin FC in a goalless draw three days ago. However, theyare still the bottom-placed side with six points from 10 games so far in the ISL standings.

Whereas, Chennaiyin FC due to their inconsistent run this season have slipped to eighth spot, after the draw. The former ISL champions have managed to secure one win in their last five outings. They have garnered 11 points from 10 games so far.

In the upcoming fixture, Odisha FC have no injury concerns. They will miss the services of Jacob Tratt who is suspended for garnering four yellow cards.

Chennaiyin’s Esmael Goncalves will miss the action due to fitness issues. Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match start?

The match will be played on January 13 (Wednesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match be played?

The match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match?

The live streaming of all the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor (C), Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali