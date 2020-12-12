ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Odisha FC will be facing FC Goa in the 25th clash of Indian Super League 2020-21 today at GMC Stadium Bambolim. The Odisha FC vs FC Goa match will start at 7.30 pm. Both the teams will be playing the upcoming match to improve their standings.

FC Goa are placed at the seventh position with five points. They have won only one of the four games they have played so far in this season. FC Goa have lost one game and their two fixtures have ended in draws.

On the other hand, Odisha are standing at the 10th spot on the ISL 2020-21 points table with one point. They have failed to register a single win as of now in this season. They have played four matches and out of which, they have lost three, while one clash has ended in a draw.

In their previous game, Odisha FC lost 0-2 to Mumbai City, while FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1.

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC probable starting XI against FC Goa: Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

ISL 2020-21 FC Goa probable starting XI against Odisha FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs FC Goa match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs FC Goa live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs FC Goa match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs FC Goa match will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.