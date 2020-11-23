ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) has already begun with a ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC registering victory and playing FC Goa and Bengaluru FC playing out an entertaining draw. The ISL 2020-21 is being played in Goa at three venues - Tilak Maidan, GMC Stadium and Fatorda Stadium. In the fourth outing of the league, Hyderabad FC will take on Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday, November 23. The match is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Last season wasn't a happy one for Hyderabad FC, who ended up last in the ISL points table, scoring two victories in 18 matches. Keeping the old memories aside, the team will come with new zeal and spirit, as they have roped in Spanish coach Manuel Marquez Roca on their side. Other new additions of the team are Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza and Joel Chianese.

Odisha FC, in a similar fashion, did not have a praise-worthy performance last season, finishing sixth with seven victories in 18 matches. For this season, the side has brought on English coach Stuart Baxter. With talents like Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho and former Newcastle United man Steven Taylor, the team is hoping to have a better outing this time around.

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC probable starting Line-up against Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Shubham Sarangi, George D'Souza, Marcelinho, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC probable starting Line-up against Odisha FC: Subrata Paul, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Laldanmawia Ralte, Aridane Santana

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match in India?

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the live telecast of the Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi in India.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC?

To watch the live-streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match, you can log in to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Jio TV in India.