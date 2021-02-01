ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch OFC vs JFC Telecast, Team News

Odisha FC will be hoping to get just the second win of the season when they take on Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2020-21 on Monday. Barring their win against Kerala Blasters earlier this month, they have performed terribly in the tournament. Jamshedpur will be seeing this as an opportunity for themselves to earn some points, which they are desperately in need of.

Since their win against Bengaluru, Jamshedpur have kind of lost track of the proceedings, as they went on to lose three consecutive matches that followed. The last two games they played ended in draws. As a result of this, they have slipped back much below in the points table. Currently, they are at the eighth position.

While a win for Odisha isn’t going to impact their rankings at all, for Jamshedpur it can be very crucial as they will climb up to the sixth position. Against a weaker team like Odisha, they certainly have a good chance to do so. The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match start?

The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played on February 1 (Monday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match be played?

The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

The Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Vinit Rai, Brad Inman, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Harley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Jitendra Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis, Seiminlen Doungel