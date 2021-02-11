ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The two teams, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters have been on the losing end of two back to back matches in the Indian Super League 2020-21. Both the sides have not been able to perform well in the league at all. In fact, Odisha is at a position where they have won only one match of the total 15 they have played. Kerala, on the other hand, are slightly better than the host team as they have managed victory in three out of 16 kick-offs. The upcoming match between the two in the ongoing league will give both of them a chance to improve their standing in ISL 2020-21. In the latest match,Odisha lost to ATK Mohun Bagan by 1-4, while Kerala was defeated by Mumbai by 1-2.

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium onThursday, February 11. The game will start from 7:30 PM IST.

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FCprobable startingline-up against Kerala Blasters FC: Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Rakesh Pradhan, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Laishram Premjit Singh, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC probablestartingline-up against Odisha FC: Albino Gomes, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Denechandra Meetei, Jeakson Singh, Juande, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jordan Murray

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blastars FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.