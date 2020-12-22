ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The second game of the Matchday 8 in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Odisha FC going head-to-head against NorthEast United FC. It has been a tough season so far for Odisha FC, who are struggling at the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team has not won a single match so far, with only one draw in their kitty. After four consecutive losses, the team will try their best to revive themselves in the next outing.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, sit at the fourth spot in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches. The team has won only two fixtures so far, while four were draw. They haven’t tasted victory in the last three games and will be looking forward to turn the fate today.

When will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC outing start?

The Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played on December 22 (Tuesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match be played?

The Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin, Goa.

The Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ISL 2020-21 Odisha FC probable playing XI against NorthEast United FC: Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, George D'Souza; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC probable playing XI against Odisha FC: Gurmeet Singh; Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Britto PM, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Kwesi Appiah