ISL 2020-21: Playoffs Hopes Not Realistic, Admits Bengaluru FC Interim Coach Naushad Moosa

Bengaluru FC have three matches to go in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 league stage and are at 19 points with just nine more points to play for. With three teams ahead of them vying for the two spots in Top 4, it is realistically not possible for Bengaluru FC to qualify for the playoffs anymore, interim head coach Naushad Moosa admitted on Tuesday. Moosa's statement came after Bengaluru FC's taming 2-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bengaluru FC lacked creativity, control, zeal and enough quality as ATK Mohun Bagan switched another gear after the first 30 minutes and took the game away from the Bengaluru side. Moosa said it was the penalty that took it away from Bengaluru.

"We started well, We did well in the first 30 minutes. But that goal killed the motivation and we just lost focus," Moosa said to the broadcasters after the match.

On top of the lack of enough fire in the line-up, Bengaluru FC also suffered another blow in their defence as Rahul Bheke pulled up his hamstring and had to be taken out. Moosa said after the match that he was not sure how serious Bheke's injury was but he was surely not going to be available for some time.

"We might have to do that (bring in more youngsters). Rahul also got injured today, his hamstring is gone. I need to get more youngsters in, that's the option I have with even Cleiton Silva possibly not there the next game," he stated.

He further said he had no idea about the rumours of coach announcement from Bengaluru FC in the coming days and said even though they are realistically out of contention for the playoffs, they have to keep fighting.

"As far as the coach is concerned, I have no idea about it. Let's be more realistic, it is (not possible to qualify for playoffs). We have three games in hand and we keep fighting. It's important to play our game."

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas was naturally very happy and satisfied by his team's performance. He said the team was improving with each passing day and there is a good feeling about the rest of the season within the camp.

"Today was a match of all the players, not an individual. We had the control of the match. I am proud of my team, we are improving everyday. We have the opportunity to increase our level and we are working on that. With more minutes, there is better organisation and we have understood the spaces. I am very happy about that," he said to the broadcasters in the post-match interview.

Habas said he was not thinking about the battle with Mumbai City FC for the top spot in the league stage and that the team would be focussed on just the next game. "We have to think only about the next match and recovery of the players. The future is today for us."