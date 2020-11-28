ISL 2020-21: Redeem Tlang Show-caused by AIFF Disciplinary Committee for Red Card vs Mumbai City FC

FC Goa's Redeem Tlang has been given a show-cause notice by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee after he was shown a red card against Mumbai City FC in their first game of the Indian Super League 2020-21. Redeem was sent off after his high boot challenge on Hernan Santana, which eventually saw his side suffer for the rest of the match.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

"Tlang's sending-off offence - a high boot on MCFC's Hernan Santana, was referred to the AIFF body. Upon analysing the video, the Disciplinary Committee concluded it was a serious foul play - a tackle that endangered the safety of an opponent. The player has been asked to show cause as to why no additional sanction be imposed upon him, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code," AIFF said in a statement

Tlang will remain ineligible for selection as he serves an automatic one-match ban in FC Goa's next game against NorthEast United FC on November 30.