ISL 2020-21 Registers Viewership Increase of 16% in the Opening Week

ISL 2020-21, the first major live sporting league played in the country during these unprecedented times, continues its growth trajectory registering a viewership increase of 16%* in the opening week (First 8 matches) as compared to the previous season. The growth is universally seen across markets – HSM 18%, South 14%.

ISL 2020-21 returned in a new 11-team avatar raising the competition a notch higher. The highly anticipated Kolkata Derby between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan made its debut in the top tier league. This is the highest viewership recorded for the legendary rivalry match and is ~10X** the viewership this fixture garnered in the Hero I-League in January 2020 at an all India level.

“We are thrilled to deliver a blockbuster opening week of the Hero ISL 2020-21. After a successful Dream11 IPL 2020, we laid emphasis on an enhanced viewing experience for football by stressing on product innovations, improved story-telling and fan engagement. We hope to maintain the momentum and build on the gains in viewership in Week 1. Hero ISL 2020-21 has also set the precedence for other sporting events to resume in India by following the highest safety standards,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star India.

Acknowledging fandom across the globe, Hero ISL 2020-21 is being live broadcast in 83 countries across TV and digital platforms. Star India, the official broadcast partner in India, airs the tournament in seven languages and fans can also catch the action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

Star Sports and FSDL introduced a series of exciting technological innovations this year to give fans the opportunity to engage with their favourite clubs and players from the comfort of their homes. The addition of a dedicated LIVE Fan Wall raises the excitement a notch higher to help viewers celebrate important moments with their favourite team and heroes. The two LED screens feature fans from the home team and the away team, thus amplifying the rivalry virtually to enhance the viewing experience.