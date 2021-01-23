ISL 2020-21: Resurgent Kerala Blasters Face Tough FC Goa Test

Bolstered by two wins in three matches, a resurgent Kerala Blasters would look for another positive result when they face FC Goa in an Indian Super League match on Saturday.

Kerala Blasters are enjoying a much better phase in the ISL. With their victory against Bengaluru FC, Kibu Vicuna's team grabbed seven points from their last three games compared to six in their first nine matches.

However, the Spaniard accepted that the fixture against FC Goa on Saturday would be a much more difficult test. After struggling for goals initially, Kerala's attack has come together in the last four matches, scoring eight times. In those four games, Kerala attempted 24 shots on target at an average of six shots per match.

"We are competing in every match till the end. In the last three matches, we competed well. We played well and we got the points," Vicuna said.

However, they will take on a side that has dominated games with maximum possession, having remained unbeaten in the last five games.

"It's true that tomorrow is a different game. It's against a good team that plays good football but we are trying to recover the players and prepare for the game as much as possible," said Vicuna.

"They are a good team. They have very dangerous players. (Igor) Angulo, (Jorge) Ortiz and Romario Jesuraj are playing well. I hope that tomorrow in the game, we are going to be better. And also creating more chances than at the beginning of the season," he added.

Kerala are currently ninth but they are just four points away from fourth-placed Hyderabad FC and Vicuna sounded optimistic.

"We are happy that we are close (to the top four) after the last game but we are focusing on the next game."

FC Goa have been in top form as they have clawed their way back to the top three, putting up impressive performances.

Juan Ferrando's men are the comeback kings of the league, having earned 10 points after conceding first.

"We play as a team. We fight until the last minute. Each player has to fight. They know that they will not be in the squad if they don't do that. You will win some or lose some, but fighting is the most important thing," said Ferrando.

"It will be a very difficult game (against Kerala). They have been trying to play good football. They have different plans and are making the most of free spaces. They have a good squad," he said.