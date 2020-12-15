ISL 2020-21: Robbie Fowler Sports Black Armband in Memory of Deceased Gerard Houllier

SC East Bengal's head coach and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler paid a tribute to former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who passed away at the age of 75 on Monday. Fowler's team took the field against Hyderabad FC on Tuesday and Fowler used the opportunity to mourn Houllier's death and sported a black armband from the sidelines. SC East Bengal, having lost their first four games, were up against an unbeaten Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

Houllier was responsible for rebuilding Liverpool from Premier League underachievers to a unique treble-winning side in the 2000-01 season. Liverpool won the League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup that season. Fowler was a prominent figure of that side.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

The 2000-01 season was Fowler's most successful season, where he scored a total of 17 goals. He also wrote on Twitter, "Goodnight Boss... Gave us dreams and songs to sing #YNWA."

Goodnight Boss... Gave us dreams and songs to sing 😢#YNWA pic.twitter.com/qNG7GcpUdZ — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) December 14, 2020

Liverpool also took to Twitter to mourn the death of their former manager and tweeted, "We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020."

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen also tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gerard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man. #RIPBoss”.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher added: “Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss.”

Current Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also paid an emotional tribute to Houllier.

"I would like to pay tribute to him. Yesterday was a really tough day for myself and Gary McAllister," Gerrard told a press conference on Tuesday. "Gerard obviously played a huge part in both our careers - and also our lives. So the news yesterday was very difficult to take. It's a huge blow. I came in yesterday morning really happy after our result at the weekend and then to receive that news was a bitter blow. He was a special man, a caring man, a loving man. He was more than just a manager."

Houllier had a long history of heart problems, dating back to when he was rushed to hospital at halftime of a Premier League game between Liverpool and Leeds United in October 2001.

He also had success back in France with Lyon, leading them to back-to-back Ligue 1 titles.

He returned to management after taking a break in 2010 with Villa but left the role less than a year later following further heart troubles.

At the time of publishing this story, Hyderabad FC lead SC East Bengal 3-1.

(With inputs from agencies)