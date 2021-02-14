ISL 2020-21: Roy Krishna Strike Helps ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Jamshedpur FC to Go Top of the Table

It was yet another one-goal win for ATK Mohun Bagan, courtesy another late goal from Roy Krishna. The same script that has been repeated this season a number of time and this time the Mariners got a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC on Sunday and went straight to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table. Mumbai City FC, who ATKMB displaced at the top by two points, play Bengaluru FC on Monday. With the result, Jamshedpur's chances of making it to the playoffs are all but over.

The first half did not see a single shot on target but then, Nerijus Valskis was denied by Arindam Bhattacharja in the 80th minute after which Roy Krishna found the winner in the 85th minute.

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams adopting a rather cautious approach. ATKMB though soon took the upper hand. They had a penalty shout as early as the seventh minute when Roy Krishna went down in the box, under pressure from Peter Hartley, after being fed by David Williams. However, the referee ruled otherwise.

There were a few chances in the opening half-hour with Marcelinho going closest in the 28th minute when he crashed a shot against the side netting.

Bagan had another good opportunity soon after when Jhingan's quick freekick found David Williams. His low shot was expertly diverted by Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh.

Jhingan had an opportunity off a corner at the stroke of halftime but he missed his chance to head the ball in.

The second half continued in the same vein though Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle tried a more attacking approach with the introduction of Nerijus Valskis. However, with an hour gone, Jamshedpur was yet to register a shot on target - it was clear that their intention was to sit back and defend.

Meanwhile, ATKMB kept on fashioning opportunities at the other end. Rehenesh was called twice into action in quick succession, both times to fend off Krishna. First, he forced a save from Rehenesh after being fed by Marcelinho. Then a rather hopeful shot from the flanks by the Fijian was gathered easily by the Jamshedpur keeper.

But Krishna was not to be denied for long. His goal came right after ATKMB keeper Arindam Bhattacharja had acrobatically kept out a header from Valskis that looked to be going in. And as was the case with a lot of times that Krishna had scored, it was David Williams who created it. After receiving the ball from the Australian, Krishna found the right-hand corner of the goal, past a diving Rehenesh, with a perfect finish.