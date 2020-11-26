ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal Preview: Robbie Fowler Leads a New Dawn as Fire Burns for a Bright Future

SC East Bengal will finally be making their debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) after celebrating their centennial year.

The Red and Gold burns bright in Indian football and have over the years given Indian football an identity unique not only of temper but of a promise of a brighter future.

Their slogan on joining the top league of the country couldn't ring truer - Chilam, Achi, Thakbo (was there in the past, am here in the present, will be here in the future).

A new start with new players and new coach, SC East Bengal will hope for a fresh start in the ISL after a dip in performance in the I-League.

Strength

The foreign signings of Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox and Jacques Maghoma will be the trump cards for new marquee coach Robbie Fowler. All three have solid experience of playing in the English football leagues, and SC East Bengal’s campaign is expected to revolve around them.

The pair of Aaron-Amadi Holloway and Scott Neville have worked before with Fowler at A-League outfit Brisbane Roar, and will hold SC East Bengal in good stead.

The Indian names in Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Narayan Das, Bikash Jairu, Balwant Singh and CK Vineeth, with ISL experience, will be key for SCEB.

Weakness

A blank canvas it may be but the idea of playing an important tournament with a complete set of new players and under a new coach, who has barely much managerial experience will surely be a thorn at the side of SC East Bengal management.

And to top it off, the inexperience of the ageing international acquisitions will mean an over-dependence on them to deliver might backfire.

Their first game of the season against Mohun Bagan might end up being the match that will define the season for SCEB. Making a debut in the Kolkata derby against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan will be a challenge that Fowler will have to navigate his way through.

ISL 2019-20 performance

SC East Bengal are making their debut in the Indian Super League this season.

Most notable new signings

Jeje Lalpekhlua's move from Chennaiyin FC, having spent five seasons with the two-time champions will be the most important player for SCEB. Jeje will be making his comeback after missing the entirety of last season due to injury.

A lot of hopes of the SC East Bengal faithful will be on the shoulders of the ‘Mizo Sniper’, who is a two-time ISL champion and the league's second highest Indian goal-scorer, with 23 goals.

History in ISL

SC East Bengal will be playing their first season in the ISL.

Chances/Prediction in ISL 2020

SC East Bengal are surely one of the favourites not only because of their history but with the squad they have listed overnight. A title challenge may be just out of reach but the team is expected to get better as the season progresses and the players get more time to gel together.

Though the SCEB supporters will want nothing less than a place in the play-offs and if they fail to get that, not lower than rivals ATKMB.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Sankar Roy, Mirshad Michu, Rafique Ali

Defenders: Samad Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamad Irshad, Gurtej Singh, N Rohen Singh, Lalramchullova, Rana Gharami, Anil Chawan

Midfielders: Sehnaj Singh, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Wahengbam Luwang, Bikash Jairu, Yumnam Singh, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Milan Singh, Haobam Singh

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh

Coach: Robbiw Fowler