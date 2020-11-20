ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal Rope in Psychologist Nicola McCalliog to Ensure Players' Mental Health

In a bid to ensure players are in good mental space during the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, SC East Bengal have roped in seasoned psychologist Nicola McCalliog. Nicola is a Chartered Forensic Psychologist, Sport and HCPC Registered Psychologist. She has worked in psychology for over 15 years in forensics, for the government and in elite sport.

Nicola is currently part of the player welfare team as a consultant for several leading English Premier League clubs and SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler's Education and Football Academy.

Nicola works with coaches and players from a welfare perspective off the pitch and from a performance psychology perspective on the pitch. Her aim is to build resilience to help the team achieve their goals.

"I am here to support the manager and the staff to get the best out of the players on and off the pitch. I need to understand their story as they are a player and a person," Nicola said.

"I am there to listen, advise and provide solutions to the players so they can have absolute focus in training and games. It is all about creating a positive and winning mentality individually and collectively as a team. I see the hunger to win in the eyes of the players and feel an unbreakable team spirit building. It's all about making history and winning the ISL with the great club that is SC East Bengal for the fans, club, players, team and the community. I am very happy to be a part of the SC East Bengal team and cannot wait to come to India for the play-offs," added Nicola who gets on zoom calls with every player individually atleast once a week.

Nicola will be working with the players using military techniques around mental preparation, breathing, visualisation and resilience. As a trained hostage negotiator and advisor she can apply her training successfully to elite sports players.