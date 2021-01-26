ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal Sign Subrata Paul from Hyderabad FC on Loan

SC East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of seasoned India goalkeeper Subrata Paul on loan from Hyderabad FC for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Paul, 34, played six matches for Hyderabad FC this season keeping two clean sheets.

"I know the weight and meaning of the red and gold colours and I consider myself very lucky and blessed to be a part of SC East Bengal. I cannot wait to get on the pitch and help them shine," Paul said in a statement.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

"I am looking forward to catching up with my fellow teammates and help the club in every way possible," he added.

This will be Paul's second stint with East Bengal after the 2008-09 season in which he bagged the Federation Cup.

"Subrata is vastly experienced and has been doing an amazing job between the sticks for a long time now. His signing bolsters our goalkeeping options. Subrata's wealth of experience will also help the other keepers around," SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said.

"We all know his experience and the quality that he has got. I have worked with him before at Jamshedpur FC and I know what he can bring to the squad. So hopefully he is ready to compete with Debjit (Majumder) for the first team place," East Bengal goalkeeping coach Bobby Mimms said.

"I know his work rate. He works really hard and that rubs off on the other goalkeepers around him. It makes my job easier if goalkeepers want to work. On another note, I wish Sankar (Roy) all the best. He has also worked hard in training," he added.

Nicknamed the 'Spiderman' for his heart-stopping saves during India's AFC Asian Cup campaign in Qatar in 2011, Paul has donned the India colours six times till date.

Paul has kept as many as 28 clean sheets in his ISL career with 91 appearances with clubs like Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United, Jamshedpur FC, and Hyderabad FC.