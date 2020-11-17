ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal - Team Squad, Full Fixture and Live Streaming

Kolkata giants SC East Bengal will mark their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan this season on Friday, November 27 at the Tilak Nagar Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Both teams have come into the ISL fold as ahead of the season, I-League club East Bengal FC was taken over by Shree Cement and the new franchise SC East Bengal submitted their bid documents which were eventually selected as the 11th entrant in the ISL by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). Mohun Bagan FC, on the other hand, merged with ATK to form ATK Mohun Bagan FC, giving a new platform to the famous Kolkata derby in the ISL.

Even though a late confirmation into the ISL 2020-21 left the team with little time to prepare, the management, however, was smart enough to recruit well in the short time window they had. Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler will be coaching the team in their maiden ISL campaign. They have also included several high-profile names which include Congolese international Jacques Maghoma, who last played for Birmingham City where he scored 21 goals and recorded 22 assists in his 180 outings. Irish player Anthony Pilkington, Welsh forward Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway and English-born Australian right-back Scott Neville are other additions.

The team has also signed up big domestic names Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Narayan Das and Eugeneson Lyngdoh to the squad.

ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal Full squad

Goalkeepers - Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy

Defenders - Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Gurtej Singh, Narayan Das, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Mohamed Irshad, Ningthoukhongjam Rohen, Anil Chawan, Novin Gurung, Pritam Soraisam

Midfielders - Aaron Hammadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Chandam, Moirangthem Loken Meitei, Haobam Tomba, Milan Oinam, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohamed Rafique, Yumnam Gopi

Forwards - Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh.

ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal Team fixtures

Friday, November 27 – SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Tilak Nagar Stadium, 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 1 – SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 5 – SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United at Tilak Nagar Stadium, 7:30 pm

Thursday, December 15 – SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Nagar Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 20 – SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters at GMC Stadium, 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 26 – SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Nagar Stadium, 7:30 pm

Sunday, January 3, 2021 – SC East Bengal vs Odisha at Tilak Nagar Stadium, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – SC East Bengal vs Goa at Tilak Nagar Stadium, 7:30 pm

Saturday, January 9, 2021 – SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Stadium, 7:30 pm

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal Live Streaming:

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels. All the matches will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.