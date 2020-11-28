ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan 5 Talking Points: Roy Scores Again, Manvir Magic Wins Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan were the victors in the first-ever Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday.

Roy Krishna scored the game’s first goal in the 49th minute as substitute Manvir Singh doubled the ATKMB's advantage in the 85th minute with a brilliant solo effort.

Game of 2 halves

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas proved his tactical acumen yet again as in his typical style, his team sat back in the first 45 minutes only to turn on the press as well as the style in the second.

ATKMB played too like a well-oiled machine, following the play devised by Habas as they have come to be known for. After the first goal from Krishan, they sat back again in defense, drawing SCEB up the field for Manvir to play to his strength and attacking with speed and precision.

Tactical Brilliance

Habas started the game setting up in a 3-5-2 system which looked to sit back and allowing the opposition defenders time on the ball. Which might have proved costly with Ville Matti Steinmann getting ample opportunities to dictate the tempo from midfield as the duo of Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma dropped deep to recover the ball. Carl McHugh stayed back and helped in defense, acting as the extra player helping out his team wherever needed. He was rightly adjudged the 'Hero' of the match as he didn't allow his defense to be exposed.

The experienced trio of Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri and Pritam Kotal coped well with the pressure as Subhasish Bose and Prabir Das looked more comfortable in attack than in defence. The only time when Bose was nutmegged by his opposite, Surchandra Chandan, Carl was ther to mop up along with Sandesh.

Jayesh Rane and Javi Hernanadez looked to press and not allow the same time on the ball to Steinmann, as his partner in mid-field, Loken Meitei, who is more versd playing on the wigns, looking out of sorts at times.

J(R)oy Mohun Bagan

Just after break, Krishna proved his knack for goals with a shot, whih could have been saved by Debjit Majumder in goal but the tunrover in the right of mid-field by Jayesh proved to costly as Rana Gharami and Narayan Das couldn't cope with the quick passing of the ATKMB attack.

Javi recieved th ball and passed it onto Krishna, who sloted it into the back of the net as he is expected to do now in every game.

Manvir Magic

As Fowler looked increasingly tensed with his defense, he brought off Rana (for Abhishek Ambekar) and pushed Narayan in center. A move which backfired as Prabir got possession deep in his half and sprayed it up field for Manvir to be on his bike for a lighting counter-attack.

The rest was like magic from 25-year-old. He ran up the right flank only to cut inside and send the ball into the roof of the goal with a thunderous strike and give ATKMB a 2-0 win.

1st Derby Win

ATK Mohun Bagan won the match and the bragging right for the first Kolkata derby in the ISL and Habas was a happy man.

"I am satisfied because the team played hard. It was a fantastic performance with a lot of effort and I’m very happy," Habas said after the match.

“I think we deserved to win because we were superior to our opponents tonight,” he added.

Robbie Fowler, on the other hand, wasn't satisfied with the result but sounded hopeful with the positives of the game.

"I am not satisfied with the result but performance wise we were okay. For a team that has been together for two and a half weeks, I think we put in a good performance. I don’t think there was much [to choose from] between the teams… In the first half we put in a great performance but the result is disappointing," Fowler said after the game.

"The performance was okay, and there are glimpses of what we can become," he added.