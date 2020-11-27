ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

SC East Bengal will be taking on ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League 2020-21 match today at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. The SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan outing will commence at 7.30 pm.

This will be the first game of East Bengal in this season of the Indian Super League. Robbie Fowler's side is starting its journey in the ISL with a match against one of the strongest teams. ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 in their first game of the season. Roy Krishna scored the only goal for ATK Mohun Bagan. They are currently standing at number three spot on the points table with three points.

SC East Bengal will have to match the level of ATK Mohun Bagan if they want to win this upcoming match. However, stats show that East Bengal have given a tough competition to Mohun Bagan in the past. In the last 45 derby fixtures, East Bengal have emerged victorious in 18, while Mohun Bagan in 14.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be going into this match without Michael Soosairaj, who suffered a ruptured ACL in the first match against Kerala Blasters. Subhasish Bose will be taking the place of Soosairaj.

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal starting probable line-up against ATK Mohun Bagan: Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Danny Fox, Rana Gharami; Lalramchullova, Matti Steinmann, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma; Balwant Singh

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan starting probable line-up against SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri; Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Javi Hernandez; David Williams, Roy Krishna

