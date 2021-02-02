ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Match 80 Schedule and Match Timings: When and Where to Watch SCEB vs BFC Telecast, Team News

In the last game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matchday 16, SC East Bengal square off against Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday, February 2. The SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

After an inconsistent run so far, both teams are in desperate need of wins if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. Robbie Fowler’s side are on an upward curve lately and are currently placed 10th in the standings. However, they can get closer to the top-four with a few positive results.

Meanwhile, former champions Bengaluru FC have also been on a lean patch. The Blues have been winless in their last eight matches, having lost 5 of those. Going ahead, Naushad Moosa's side will need all three points to lift themselves from the eighth spot on the ISL table.

SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC clashed earlier this season, in which the former bagged a 1-0 win.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)