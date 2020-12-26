ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SCEB vs CFC Telecast, Team News

A struggling SC East Bengal will take on former two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in the boxing day encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa, on Saturday, December 26.

Debutants SC East Bengal are having a bad run this ISL season as they have lost four out of the six games played so far. Their only two points came from goalless draws against Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The Red and Golds are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with two points to their name. They will look to take forward the form shown against Kerala Blasters in the last game.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC, made a decent start to their campaign with a win over Jamshedpur FC. However, the Marina Machans have been winless ever since with losses to Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC and draws with Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC. They now head into the clash on the back of 2-1 win over FC Goa in the last game. They are currently placed eight, with eight points to their name.

The ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Mohamed Irshad, Sehnaj Singh, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua

