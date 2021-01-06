ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SCEB vs FCG Telecast, Team News

SC East Bengal will face FC Goa in Matchday 10 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 on Wednesday. East Bengal have had a terrible start in the tournament as they remained winless in their first seven games. They registered their first victory of the season in their last match against Odisha, a team that has not won even a single match so far. They struck three goals as opposed to the one by Odisha, as they comfortably finished the game on top.

It will, however, be a whole other picture against FC Goa, who have been one of the best sides this season. They have won four games out of nine, including three wins in the last five games. With 14 points in the bag, they are placed third in the group, only behind Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan. They are coming into this match riding on the back of two straight wins over Jamshedpur and Hyderabad.

They would surely like their chances against a relatively weaker side of East Bengal. Although they still have a long way to cover to come close to the top two teams, a win here would definitely help their cause.

The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

When will the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match start?

The SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match will be played on January 6 (Wednesday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match be played?

The SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match will be played at Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

The SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being telecasted on Star Sports Network TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs FC Goa match?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Milan Singh, Bikash Jairu, Raju Gaikwad, Matti Steinmann, Haobam Tomba Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Mohammad Nawaz, Iván Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortíz