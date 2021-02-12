ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After being winless for four consecutive matches, the SC East Bengal side finally managed to register their win in the latest match against Jamshedpur by 2-1 in the Indian Super League 2020-21. In terms of form, the team have been doing quite poorly in the league. As a result, they stand at the second last position of the tournament's point table with only three wins and 16 points from 16 matches.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have been in decent form. The team are at the fourth position with no loss in the last five matches. Their latest kick off ended in a draw against NorthEast United, after the two sides were not able to score any goals. The team are placed at number 4 on ISL points table and have five wins and 23 points from 16 matches.

SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will be squaring off each other in the Friday, February 12 match of ISL 2020-21. The match is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST at the Tilak Maidan.

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengalprobable starting line-up against Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul, Danny Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Bright Enobakhare, Anthony Pilkington

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up against SC East Bengal: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Fran Sandaza, Aridane Santana

Where to watch the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal Vs Hyderabad FC match in India?

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal Vs Hyderabad FC live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

How and where to watch the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal Vs Hyderabad FC match?

For football fans in India, ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal Vs Hyderabad FC match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.