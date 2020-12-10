ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SCEB vs JFC Telecast, Team News

Match 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will bring forth two struggling clubs as SC East Bengal take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Thursday, December 10.

SC East Bengal will be looking to register their first ISL win, after having lost three matches in a row. They had a dismal start to the season as they were outplayed by ATK Mohun Bagan in the first-ever Kolkata Derby of the tournament. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table without scoring a single goal.

On the other hand, a resurgent Jamshedpur FC will head into the fixture after coming off a win over an in-form ATK Mohun Bagan. Nerijus Valskis scored twice to take his ISL 2020-21 tally to five goals. Head coach Owen Coyle will be happy that his men were able to pick up their first ISL win against a tough opposition and he’ll hope they carry that momentum into the clash against SC East Bengal.

The ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 match between SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC start?

The match will be played on December 10 (Thursday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 match between SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 match between SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 match between SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC?

All the ISL 2020-21 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match between SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC?

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal probable starting line-up against Jamshedpur FC: Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal probable starting line-up against Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis