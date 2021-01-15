ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SCEB vs KBFC Telecast, Team News

In the 59th fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, a rejuvenated SC East Bengal will be eager to extend their unbeaten run when they square off against the Kerala Blasters on Friday, January 15. The ISL 2020-21 clash between the two sides will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM, IST.

SC East Bengal,after a dismal start in the season so far, have made a dramatic comeback and have not tasted defeat in their last five ISL games, including a 1-0 win over reigning champions Bengaluru FC in their last match. Robbie Fowler’s side currently sit at the ninth place from 10 games and the same number of points to their name.

An inconsistent Kerala Blasters FC are one spot below, at the tenth position on the points table. Kibu Vicuna’s side have garnered nine points from ten matches so far. However, they too enter this match with a win in their last game against a ten-men Jamshedpur FC.

Both sides have faced each other once before in a reverse fixture earlier this season. However, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

When will the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match start?

The match will be played on January 15 (Friday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pmIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV Channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Milan Singh, Narayan Das; Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh, Jacques Maghoma

ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh; Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra; Jordan Murray