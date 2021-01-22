ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SCEB vs MCFC Telecast, Team News

SC East Bengal are set to lock horns with league leaders Mumbai City FC at the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, January 22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The exciting clash between two teams who are at opposite ends of the ISL standings will be an important one for the Kolkata side as they’ll be just another one win away from a place in the playoffs.Even though Robbie Fowler has managed to arrest his side’s slide in the league as the Kolkata unit have recovered well,they are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak with two wins and five draws. However, their resurgent streak could come to an end as they face their toughest opponents in the league, Mumbai City tonight.

On the contrary, league toppers Mumbai City FC with 26 points from 11 matches have been superb so far in the tournament. Sergio Lobera’s side are currently on a ten-match unbeaten streak which they look to extend when they take on SC East Bengal. The Islanders are three wins away to topple FC Goa’s record of 12.

The clash between the two sides on the opposite ends of the ISL standings is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST.

When will the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match start?

The match will be played on January 22 (Friday).

Where will the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match be played?

The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

What time will the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match begin?

The match will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL 2020-21 fixture featuring SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and Asianet Plus TV channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match?

All the ISL 2020-21 games can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC Probable Playing XIs

ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Debjit Majumder, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Milan Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare

ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre