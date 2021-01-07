ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal's Bright Enobakhare Scores Wonder Goal vs FC Goa | Watch

FC Goa and SC East Bengal played out a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday.

Bright Enobakhare scored a wonder goal to break the deadlock in the 79th minute for SC East Bengal after displaying brilliant skills to beat four FC Goa players and finding the back of the net.

SCEB coach Robbie Fowler was full of praise for Bright Enobakhare, who was making his first start of the season.

“He enjoys his football and is a very skillful player. He’s in control of most things that he does. I enjoy watching him play and he brings a lot to the team,” Fowler said at the post-match press conference.

However, their lead did not last for long.

FC Goa substitute Devendra Murgaonkar equalised almost immediately to score his first goal in the Hero ISL. The young attacker headed in a cross from Saviour to restore parity for the Gaurs in the 81st minute.

Another talking point of the game happened in the 56th minute, as SC East Bengal skipper Fox was shown a red card for his challenge on FC Goa winger Alexander Jesuraj.

Fowler praised his team’s performance, especially after their red card.

“I am delighted (with a point). We played against a good team... I felt that we deserved the points. We had the best chances. Our players were absolutely brilliant, especially after going down to 10 men. I am delighted with a point but we always want a bit more,” Fowler said.

“At times, they put us under a lot of pressure and our lads dealt with it. When you are playing a team like that and you only allow chances from set-pieces and long-range then it is a very credible performance,” he added.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando, meanwhile, was disappointed with his team’s performance.

“I'm not so happy. After 1-1, we decided to put two number 9’s because we want to win all the time. In my opinion we lost two points but it is important to forget this game and think about the next one.

“After the red card, we decided to create more spaces with two number 10’s but this was not successful because in transition, we lost the ball and it was a clear opportunity for them. Of course, the reaction (to the SC East Bengal goal) was good but I'm not so happy about our transition in defence,” the Spaniard said.