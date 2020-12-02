ISL 2020-21: 'Several Indian Players Look Like They've Never Been Coached Before', Says Robbie Fowler

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler was devastated after the 3-0 loss to Mumbai City FC in the team's second game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season on Tuesday. Fowler's side was mostly outplayed by Sergio Lobera's side and didn't have much to show except a few half chances. After two games, East Bengal have no points and lie at the bottom of the points table. Adam Le Fondre scored twice while Hernan Santana found a stunning strike as Hugo Boumous shone with his assists for Mumbai City FC , who registered their second straight win.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Fowler admitted after the loss that it was a devastating one and hope the players were more hurt than he was. "We still learning, we are new. A lot of players can do better. We are showing glimpses. Individual mistakes cost us. Silly mistakes, the players are giving the ball away. We have got to learn quicker," he said in a conversation with the broadcasters after the match.

Fowler also made a damning assessment of the level of the Indian players and went on to say that they had perhaps never been coached before. "We are still coaching players, in all honesty, several Indian players look like they have never been coached before. We trying to get them to play in our system and the intricate passing we do. We have to be better," he said.

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal 5 Talking Points: Boumous Stars, East Bengal Lack Cutting Edge

Fowler reiterated his point in the post-match press conference and said he was trying to make the Indian players better. "We are coaching the players, in all fairness, I think a few of them have probably never been coached before and that's what we are doing. We are trying to make our players better, trying to make the Indian players better and that takes a good coach and I don't think they've had that in the years gone by."

East Bengal endured an injury blow in the match when their captain Daniel Fox had to be substituted after taking a knock early in the match. Fowler felt that played a major part in derailing East Bengal's plans for the game.

"When you lose a player as early as we did, and the captain, I mean that throws everything out of the window. And look, we'll go again, that's what we can do. But let's not forget, the two games we have played, we have played two fantastic sides."