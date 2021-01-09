ISL 2020-21: Super Sub Liston Colaco Scores Wonder Goal as Hyderabad FC Beat NorthEast United FC 4-2 | Watch

Hyderabad FC defeated NorthEast United FC 4-2 in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Aridane Santana and Joel Chianese gave Hyderabad a two-goal lead in the first half before a Federico Gallego penalty and a Benjamin Lambot goal restored parity for NorthEast ahead of the break. Super-sub Liston Colaco then came off the bench and netted two late goals to give Hyderabad the win.

The highlight of the night was the first goal from Colaco. In the 85th minute Colaco showed some individual brilliance as he received the ball on the right and dribbled past three NEUFC players before cutting on to his weaker left foot and curling his effort into the far corner.

Colaco wasn’t done yet and ran in behind the defence thanks to a touch from Santana in the dying moments of the game. He went on to score his second of the night by slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to secure the win for Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez was full of praise for his young Indian forward.

“I love Liston. He is a fantastic guy and he will be a fantastic player but he wasn’t ready for 90 minutes today because he had two-three injuries. But like today, when he enters the pitch and the other team is tired, he can take advantage of his qualities,” Marquez said at the post-match press conference.

Marquez though was angry with his players after they had squandered their two-goal advantage by halftime.

“I was very angry because we controlled the game, but we conceded two goals… in five minutes [towards the end of the half] we lost control. I told my players that now we have our game as a draw and we will have to play like how we played in the beginning of the [first half]. The players were brave in the second half and I think we deserved the victory,” he said.

NorthEast's head coach Gerard Nus, on the other hand, called for calm after his side’s winless run was extended to six games.

“We have a mature group of players. The players and coaching staff need to learn from the mistakes and situations. This is a test to see our character. In these moments, we have to keep calm, to analyze and to get good rest and recovery and think about the next game,” Nus said.