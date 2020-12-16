ISL 2020-21: Time Taken by Every Team to Score Their First Goal in Indian Super League This Season

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 which is its seventh edition is the first tournament to be held in the country since the coronavirus-induced lockdown eight months ago. The ongoing tournament is currently played behind closed doors sans crowd as the government enforced a slew of safety measures are still in place.

The ISL 2020-21’s first match kicked off as newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan squared off against Kerala FC. The tournament has so far thrown up multitude topics of discussion and statistics from Roy Krishna scoring the first goal of the season for Mohun Bagan to Anirudh Thapa scoring the fastest goal for Chennaiyin FC against Bengaluru FC.

Here we take a look at how much time did teams take to score the first goal of the season.

Chennaiyin FC - one minute

Anirudh Thapa scored the fastest goal in ISL history as he barely took a minute to net the ball against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan. His early strike coupled with a penalty spot from Esmael Goncalves (26 minutes) gave Chennaiyin FC a 2-1 win.

NorthEast United - four minutes

The Highlanders took the lead in just four minutes into the game against Bengaluru FC as Rocharela's shot deflected off his teammate Luis Machado and looped into the back of the net. However, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kerala Blasters FC - five minutes

Sergio Cidoncha (5') and Gary Hooper (45+1') gave Kerala Blasters a two-goal lead in the first half of their ISL 2020-21 opening fixture. However, a strong comeback from NorthEast United FC, helped them cover the deficit. Kwesi Appiah (51') and Idrissa Sylla (90') goals helped them to draw the match and end the night with a point.

Jamshedpur FC - 12 minutes

Previous season’s golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis scored the first one for his new team in the form of a penalty spot in the 12th minute and another at the 27-minute mark after a defensive error from Shubham Sarangi. However, Odisha FC’s Diego Maurice’s two superb braces in the 77 and 90+ minute mark helped them equalise the game 2-2.

Bengaluru FC - 13 minutes

In the 21st match of the ISL 2022-21, NorthUnited FC (NEUFC) took a lead in just four minutes into the game. Defending champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) equalised just nine minutes later. NorthEast United’s defence failed to let the ball bounce from a Rahul Bheke long throw-in and Bengaluru defender Juanan wasted no time to power the shot back into the goal. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Hyderabad FC - 34 minutes

Hyderabad FC after a dismal previous season made a good start this year. The Nizam’s under coach Manuel Marquez Roca won their season opener with 1-0 win over Odisha FC. Adriane Santana’s 34th-minute strike helped them to secure a win.

FC Goa - 66 minutes

It took the host state and club 66 minutes to score a goal in their opening fixture this season against defending champions Bengaluru FC (BFC). Cleiton Silva scored in the 27th minute and Juanan’s 57th minute brace gave Sunil Chhetri led side 2-0 lead. But Igor Angulo moved to score the first goal for the Gaurs, while three minutes later Alberto Noguera scored home the equaliser.

ATK Mohun Bagan - 67 minutes

Roy Krishna scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute as ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the inaugural match of the ISL 2020-21.

Odisha FC - 77 minutes

In their second game of the ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC’s Diego Maurice’s two superb braces in the 77 and 90+ minute mark helped them equalise the game 2-2 against a strong Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC - 150 minutes

In their second match of the ISL 2020-21, coach Sergio Lobera faced his former team FC Goa. Adam le Fondre’s very late brace helped Mumbai City FC register their first win and points of the season. Fondre’s late goal (90+5 minutes) converted from the spot to give Mumbai the three points. It took a wait of approximately 150+ minutes for the Islanders to score their first goal this season, as they couldn’t net one in the season opener against NorthEast United FC.

SC East Bengal - 350 minutes

Debutants SC East Bengal took the maximum time to net their first goal of the season. After five consecutive defeats and close to 350 plus minutes without scoring a goal, they finally got off the mark in their last game against Hyderabad FC. Jacques Maghoma struck in the 27th minute to open their account in ISL 2020-21. He again scored 81st minute to try and level the score. In the end, Hyderabad beat SC East Bengal 3-2.