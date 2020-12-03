ISL 2020-21: 'We Have Been Robbed' - Jamshedpur FC Coach Owen Coyle Furious About Disallowed Goal

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was furious with the linesman after a goal scored by his team was disallowed for a handball despite it being awarded initially by the referee. Jamshedpur FC, however, scored another goal after that and managed a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan in Indian Super League match No.14 on Wednesday. Aridane Santana scored the goal for Hyderabad in the 50th minute while Jamshedpur drew level in the 85th minute through Stephen Eze.

Jamshedpur FC's disallowed goal had come in the 71st minute when Isaac Vanmalsawma took a brilliant free-kick to put the ball right in the middle of the box. Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani came off his line to punch the ball away when Peter Hartley was also trying to get his head to it. Kattimani ended up punching it straight at his own teammate (Santana) and it ricocheted off him straight into the goal. Jamshedpur players started celebrating the goal but just then the referee disallowed the goal.

Furious, the Jamshedpur players rounded off the referee to express their displeasure while Coyle looked in disbelief from the touchline. After the match, Coyle let his opinion known as he tore apart the linesman.

"I need to be careful about what I say because I don't want any trouble but anybody who knows football has seen that the referee has given the goal and then the linesman invented a handball because it never had anybody's handball. My question really is 'how can he make something like that up?' because it doesn't even look like it was a handball. I don't feel hard done by, I feel with our effort, we have been robbed because that's what happened. Whatever he has seen, I don't know how he has seen that but it's totally wrong.

"We scored a perfectly good goal, the referee awarded the goal and then the linesman invented a handball that never existed. So, I mean it's absolutely ridiculous and that being said, we never let our heads drop and picked ourselves up, we went again. We feel a little bit aggrieved not to win the game after what we put into it in the second half," Coyle said in the post-match press conference.

Coyle admitted that his team did not have the quality in the first half but appreciated the intensity and spirit that his team put into the game in the second half.

"There was nothing in the first half, we never really played well. Hyderabad were a little bit better but not really any goal scoring chances. Second half we came out and much better intensity for us, could have took the lead. Then the goal we conceded, we think we could have done better with that but that being said, from that point on, there was only one team trying to elevate this game and trying to win the game.

"First half was nowhere near good enough and half time I let them know that because at the end of the day, we want to show that spirit, that desire, that intensity that we want to be known for. That came in the second half and we looked so much better. I feel we could have won that game. We actually scored two very good goals so we have to continue in that vein and pick up those valuable three points instead of drawing games," he stated.