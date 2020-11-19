ISL 2020-21: Which Indian Super League Team Has the Most Number of Fans on Social Media?

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season is all set to resume after a few hiccups in Goa from November 20. The seventh edition of the ISL will be held and played across three venues – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, GMC Stadium in Bambolim and Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. Due to the pandemic and several safety restrictions, the popular tournament will be played behind closed doors sans crowds.

The ISL 2020-21 will feature 11 teams, the most in its history. With the expansion, there will be 115 games as compared to 95 in the last season. All the teams will compete in a double round robin format, with the top four teams on the points table qualifying for the playoffs.

The ISL has grown into one of the world’s most popular football leagues and with the advent of social media, its popularity has grown manifold. The clubs as well as their fans and supporters have taken to the use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to reach out to one another and share news regarding their favourite clubs.

Here’s a look at the 11 ISL teams and how they fare in terms of fan following on social media platforms.

Odisha FC (Total Followers - 76k)

One of the newest franchises in the ISL, Odisha FC, will be playing their second season this year. The franchise was earlier known as Delhi Dynamos FC, shifted base to Odisha and finished sixth in the previous edition of the ISL. Odisha has seen a steady increase in their followers on social media platforms, they currently have close to 46,000 followers on Instagram, 18,000 on Twitter and 11,000 on Facebook.

Hyderabad FC (Total Followers 80k)

Along with Odisha, Hyderabad FC is another new entrant in the ISL. They made news with their creative logo launch which features the Charminar, on social media platforms. They ended up at the bottom of the points table with their poor performance last season. They have close to 49,000 followers on Instagram, 20,000 on Facebook and 10,000 on Twitter.

Jamshedpur FC (Total Followers - 252k)

The Tata Steels owned franchise Jamshedpur FC is known to be one of the most stable squads and have always been in contention for a spot in the playoffs. Jamshedpur FC have a strong fan base and will look to build on it in their fourth season in the ISL. On the social media front, they have grown considerably well on Instagram with 1.17 lakh fans, Facebook with 1.10 lakh, but are lagging behind on Twitter (25,000) by a large margin.

Bengaluru FC (Total Followers - 841k)

One of the most decorated clubs in Indian football, Bengaluru FC made their ISL debut in the 2017-18 season. They made an impact in their maiden season as they reached final but ended up as runners-up. They have a strong and interactive community of fans who not only interacts with them but also with fans across other ISL franchises as well. Bengaluru FC currently have over 3.44 lakh fans on Facebook, 2.78 lakh fans on Twitter and 2.17 lakh on Instagram.

Mumbai City FC (Total Followers - 893k)

The Islanders who underwent a major overhaul this season made news with their player signings. With the talent they have roped in, Mumbai FC are considered to be one of the favourites to clinch the title this season. They too have a strong following on social media platforms with 5.67 lakh fans on Facebook but are lagging on Twitter and Instagram with 1.72 lakh and 1.52 lakh respectively.

NorthEast United FC (Total Followers - 924k)

Another popular ISL franchise, the NorthEast United FC finished ninth last year but will hope for a better position in this edition. They have a cult status and a strong following who call themselves the Highlander Brigade. They have a strong fan base on Twitter of 4.28 lakh, 3.31 lakh on Facebook and 1.64 lakh on Instagram.

FC Goa (Total Followers - 1.07 mn)

FC Goa are one of the most consistent units in ISL so far having reached the final on two occasions but couldn’t manage to lift the title on both. With a bulk of Goa’s players including former captain Mandar Rao Dessai and head coach Sergio Lobera’s move to Mumbai City FC, the club has been through a major overhaul in the transfer window with major signings. They have a strong presence on Facebook with 4.48 lakh fans, 3.38 lakh on Twitter and 2.91 lakh on Instagram.

Chennaiyin FC (Total Followers - 1.61 mn)

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have been one of the most successful franchises in the league so far. Chennaiyins have a cult following on Twitter with a whopping 8.72 lakh fans, 4.61 on Facebook and 2.78 lakh on Instagram.

SC East Bengal (Total Followers - 1.63 mn)

SC East Bengal is the newest entrant on the ISL scene come with a rich history in Indian football. They have one of the most passionate fan following, not only in Kolkata but pan India. They have a strong presence on Facebook with 1.31 million, 2.49 lakh on Twitter and 65,000 on Instagram.

ATK Mohun Bagan (Total Followers - 1.78 mn)

ATK merged into I-League side Mohun Bagan FC to form a merged entity ATK Mohun Bagan FC which will be making their debut this season. Hailing from Kolkata, the new team have some of the passionate fans across the country. They have a huge presence on Facebook with 1.08 million, 4.77 lakh on Twitter, and 2.22 lakh on Instagram.

Kerala Blasters FC (Total Followers - 4.73 mn)

Kerala Blasters top the list as the undisputed leaders in terms of fan following on social media platforms in Indian football. They reached the ISL final on two out of the three seasons but missed out on the title both times.