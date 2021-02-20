ISL 2020-21: Worst Game of the Season from Us, Says Mumbai City FC Coach Sergio Lobera After Jamshedpur FC Loss

Mumbai City FC fell to a shocking 2-0 loss against Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League's (ISL) landmark 100th game on Saturday and head coach Sergio Lobera was a very disappointed man. With the loss, Mumbai City FC lost their reigns of their own fate and now depend on ATK Mohun Bagan dropping points in order for them to have a chance to finish on top of the table and grab the Asian Champions League spot.

Mumbai City FC struggled to create any real chance all through the match and registered no shot on target in the first half. Jamshedpur FC substitutes Boris Singh Thangjam and David Grande scored in the second half to grab the big win for their team and keep alive their hopes to make the playoffs.

After the match, Lobera admitted that this was Mumbai City FC's worst game of the season and it came at the most important juncture.

"I think may be it's the worst game in the most important game of the season. For the first time, we don't depend on us now. I am very disappointed today that we didn't get the win," he said in the post-match interview with the broadcasters.

Lobera started the match with Adam Le Fondre up front and Bartholomew Ogbeche came on a substitute only in the 79th minute of the game. When asked whether Ogbeche could have been brought on earlier for more impact, Lobera disagreed and said they need to stay true to their style of football.

"I don't think so (Ogbeche substitution could come early?). We need to play our style. If we play long balls and try to arrive quickly, it's not our way. It's tough for us, we played against a very strong team defensively. We missed options to win the game. We need to analyse our mistakes. The situation doesn't depend on us now but we need to think about the next game. Bart is a very good player but when we play two strikers, we lose possession sometimes. May be it's possible, I need to think as a coach," Lobera explained.

"When you are conceding goals and don't have balance between defence and attack. We created a lot of chances in the last match but today, we didn't have a lot of chances to score. We conceded easily and for me to analyse this game is different from the last game. As I said before, this is the worst game from us," he added.

Lobera refused to use Hugo Boumous' absence as an excuse and said he needs to work with what he's got. "Obviously you know the level of Boumous and he is very important for us. But as a coach, if I miss a player and use it as an excuse it's not good. I have a good squad and I need to work with them."