ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

NorthEast United FC will look to get their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign back on track when they next take on Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. NEUFC will head into this game after getting beaten 2-4 by Bengaluru FC the previous week. Kerala Blasters’ also had a forgettable start to their ISL campaign as they received a 2-4 hammering at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan in their tournament opener.

The match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News, Injury Update

KBFC boss Ivan Vukomanović will not be able to call upon the services of his young midfielder Rahul KP and defender Nishu Kumar as the two have been sidelined from this game with injuries. Rahul picked the injury during Kerala’s match against ATKMB last week and he is expected to be out of action for a month.

On the other hand, in a big boost for the Highlanders, the duo of Federico Gallego and Patrick Flottmann has returned to the NEUFC squad after missing their season opener. However, Imran Khan is still out from their main squad with injury.

ISL 2021-22 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC probable XI:

NorthEast United Predicted Starting XI: Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown.

Kerala Blasters Predicted Starting XI: Albino Gomes, Mark Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sanjeev Stalin, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prashant K, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

What time will NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday, November 25, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match?

The Star Sports Network has the televising rights to today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC. The match between NEUFC vs KBFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.

How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

