ISL 2021: East Bengal Coach Suggests Team Play Practice Games Before Season Begins

Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz, the head coach of SC East Bengal, has requested practice matches ahead of the next season of the Indian Super League (ISL). SC East Bengal had finished on the ninth spot in the league table in the last edition of ISL.

For the upcoming ISL season, they have replaced Robbie Fowler with a new coach, Manolo Diaz. They have also signed six foreign players hoping for an improved game this season. New coach Manolo has already sent the diet chart to players.

SC East Bengal players reached Goa on September 29. Balwant Singh was also seen practicing on the ground.

🤩𝙌𝙐𝘼𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙀 𝘾𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙋 𝙐𝙎🤩 Our team photographer 📸was out on his balcony as @AmarjitKiyam8 checked into the 🔴🟡 den. Welcome 🏠.#JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/zedZYvUTuz — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) October 1, 2021

Manolo said that the team’s trademark is “balancing attack and defence”.

“With that in mind, footballers have been roped in to play from different positions. We have not started the training of all players as few are still completing their quarantine period. Everyone will stay in the mandatory quarantine for eight days,” said former Real Madrid youth coach Manolo.

“Last season, a lot of time was wasted due to the distance from the team hotel to the practice ground. This time, the officials of SC East Bengal have arranged a field for practice near the team hotel,” he added.

SC East Bengal will begin their journey in this edition of ISL on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC. In the next match on November 27, they will take on eternal rivals ATK Mohun Bagan FC. Before taking on these teams, Manolo wants several warm-up matches to know the strengths and weaknesses of his team.

SC East Bengal’s new foreign players — Amir Dervišević and Tomislav Mrcela have joined the team. Darren Sidoel, who played for the Netherlands U-15, U-16, and U-16 national teams, has also joined the team.

Tomislav Mrcela also celebrated his birthday in Goa.

We left the 🎂outside his room. Tomi sent 👇 a while back!Glad you liked it mate 🙌🔴🟡#HappyBirthdayTomi #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/gcQKA7GOLS — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) October 1, 2021

Three other foreign players of the teams — Antonio Perošević, Daniel Chima Chukwu and Franjo Prce — are yet to join the team in Goa.

