ISL: Ashutosh Mehta Reunites with Khalid Jamil, Joins NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC announced the signing of 29-year-old defender Ashutosh Mehta, on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), which will be held in Goa. Mehta, who last played with Mohun Bagan in the I-League-winning campaign last season, joins the NEUFC as he was not retained following Mohun Bagan's association with ATK to become ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mehta joins Khalid Jamil, who is the assistant coach at NorthEast United FC, after played under him at Mumbai FC and Aizawl FC, when the Mizo club did the Leicester of India and became the I-League champions against all odds.

According to Transfermarkt, the right-back's current market value is Rs 8.33 million. Mehta previously played the ISL with ATK and FC Pune City and has a 42-match experience in what is now India's top-division league. In the I-League, Mehta has 108 career appearances and has even scored six goals and provided an assist. Mehta even has an ISL assist to his name.

NorthEast United FC announced the signing with a post that read:

"We got Mehta, Ashu Mehtaaa

Just don't think you understanddddd

He is Khalid Jamil's man, he is gonna make it rain,

We got Ashu Mehtaaaa!"

So far, NorthEast United FC have announced four of their foreign signings in the retention of Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Luis Machado and Dylan Fox. Out of these four, only Gallego has a previous experience in India.

Fox was NorthEast United FC's latest foreign signing, who is another one of the players part of the exodus from A-League to the ISL. Fox spent last season in the A-League with Central Coast Mariners. The young defender has over seven years of experience, having played in Australia and New Zealand. During his time with Wellington Phoenix he was named the "Player's Player of the Season" and the runner up for the "Player of the Year" for the 2017- 18 Season.