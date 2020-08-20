ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Defender Boris Singh Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Boris Singh Thangjam, who plays for ATK Mohun Bagan, has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first case of Covid-19 among active high-profile footballers in India.

According to a report by goal.com, the 20-year-old is yet to show symptoms and is in a stable condition. He is observing isolation protocols in his home.

Boris was to undergo strength and conditioning training in Bengaluru ahead of the new season of Indian Super League (ISL). The player underwent a coronavirus test which turned out to be positive.

The Manipuri footballer was a key member of India's FIFA U-17 World Cup squad and last season he attracted eyeballs with his impressive performances in the I-League. Although he was a consistent performer for Indian Arrows for two seasons, the youngster is yet to make his first-team debut for ATKMB in the ISL.

He had appeared for the team's Reserve side last season in the Durand Cup.

Boris had been earmarked as a huge talent ever since he caught the All India Football Federation (AIFF) scouts' eye when he led Manipur to the U14 national championship title in 2013.

He was also part of the India U20 team beat Argentina 2-1 in the COTIF tournament in Spain under Floyd Pinto's tutelage.