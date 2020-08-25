ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan FC Sign India Striker Manvir Singh from FC Goa on 3-year Contract

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have made another major recruit in the transfer market by signing FC Goa and India striker Manvir Singh on a three-year contract, the club announced on social media on Tuesday. Manvir is now set to stay with the Kolkata-based club till 2023.

Manvir, who had been with FC Goa since the 2017-18 season, has scored three goals in 47 appearance for the club. Prior to that he spent one season with Mohammedan Sporting and played for them in the I-League second division, scoring two goals in six appearances.

Manvir was in FC Goa's Super Cup 2019 winning team while also behind a part of the team that finished the Indian Super League (ISL) league stage on top last season to qualify for the AFC Champions League. However, Manvir was mostly restricted to coming on as substitute under Sergio Lobero and would be hoping for more game time at ATK Mohun Bagan.

"Kolkata has a special place in my heart and I am very happy to be back here. It will be a great honour to turn out for this special club in the green and maroon and I look forward to representing ATK Mohun Bagan FC for years to come," Manvir said about the signing.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have been extremely active in the market. A few days ago they announced the retention of Sumit Rathi and Carl McHugh while also announcing the recruitment of Subhasish Bose, who they signed on a five-year contract.

They also signed Sheikh Sahil till 2023, who after signing said, "It is an honour to be given the opportunity to represent my boyhood club and Kolkata in India's top football competition. I am very excited to play for ATK Mohun Bagan FC."

Earlier, former Kerala Blasters centre-back and India defender Sandesh Jhingan was also linked to ATK Mohun Bagan FC but that is yet to reach any concrete conclusion.