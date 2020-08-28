ISL: Bartholomew Ogbeche Bids Goodbye to Kerala Blasters, To Join Mumbai City FC

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC have parted ways with 35-year old centre forward, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The former Nigerian International captained Kerala Blasters for the sixth edition of the Indian Super League and scored 15 goals for the Kochi based side last season. Those goals not only placed him in the race for Golden Boot but also helped him surpass Iain Hume as Blasters' all-time top scorer in his debut season.

However, it was not enough to prevent the Kerala Blasters from finishing seventh in the ten-team tournament.

“I’ll always remember my time here with lots of pride and joy in my heart. I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, management, and all the staffs. To the fans, words can’t describe how grateful I am, and will always be for your love and steadfast support during the past season,” said Ogbeche.

Having previously played for numerous clubs across Europe, the former Paris Saint-Germain man came to India during the 2018-19 season and had joined NorthEast United FC. He was the top goal scorer for the Highlanders and played a pivotal role in guiding them to the play-offs for the very first time in the club's history.

After an epic season at the Guwahati-based club, Ogbeche followed coach Eelco Schattorie to Kerala Blasters last year. But now with Eelco Schattorie gone from the club after just one season, Ogbeche too is moving on to join Sergio Lobera's project at Mumbai City.