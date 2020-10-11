ISL: Chennaiyin FC Sign Esmael Goncalves for 2020-21 Season

Chennaiyin FC have signed Esmael Goncalves, better known as Isma, on a free transfer for the 2020-21 season.

After a spell at Japanese club Matsumoto Yamaga, the 29-year-old Portuguese will play in India for the first time. The Guinea-Bissau international is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line.

"It feels great to join Chennaiyin FC, a club that represents a city with rich culture and a wonderful fanbase. My conversations with our Head Coach (Csaba László) have been great so far, and I truly believe in the project he has in mind for us. I will work extremely hard to fulfil what my team and coaches expect from me. And hopefully deliver with as many goals and assists that help us win and achieve our objectives," Isma said.

VARUGA VARUGA ISMA! Get ready for pace, power and GOALS as we welcome Esmaël Gonçalves a.k.a. Isma #ChennaiyinFDFS #VanakkamIsma pic.twitter.com/K1Ho8cc2gn — Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) October 11, 2020

Isma has experience in Europe, having played for the likes of St. Mirren (Scotland), Veria (Greece), APOEL Nicosia and Anorthosis Famagusta (both Cyprus), in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League.

Isma is well-versed in operating across the frontline, highlighted by his record of netting 75 goals in almost 250 career appearances.

"Isma has a proven eye for goal with prior experience of playing in Asia. He has the capabilities of a lethal marksman and we hope to benefit from his versatility in the forward areas. I am certain he will link up well with the rest of our troops, and it will result in a lot of positive actions in the opponent's penalty area. We are all very excited to welcome him to Chennaiyin and India," said head coach Csaba Laszlo said on Isma's acquisition.