ISL Final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Highlights - As It Happened

Follow all the live updates from the Indian Super League final where Bengaluru FC will take on Chennaiyin FC.



Bengaluru FC Captain Sunil Chhetri has said the ISL title-clash against Chennaiyin FC is the most important game of his life.



"For a club, which had won four trophies in four years, to come into a new league wasn't easy. Tomorrow, I don't know. It is the most important game of my life," Chhetri said with oozing enthusiasm.



Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory on Friday said he would be eyeing for an early goal to put Bengaluru FC on the backfoot in the summit clash of the fourth edition of Indian Super League.



Gregory said Bengaluru FC were not unbeatable as his side had defeated them in Bengaluru in the league stage, which will boost the confidence of the visiting side.

Mar 17, 2018 9:57 pm (IST) Its all over here! Chennaiyin have stunned Bengaluru FC and won the Hero ISL. What a final, second title for Chennaiyin FC as they win this one 3-1. Heartbreak for Bengaluru FC!

Mar 17, 2018 9:54 pm (IST) GOAL! Miku pulls one back but is there enough time left in this one, brillian ball in from Udanta yet again and Miku with a perfect striker's header which nestles into the back of the net. 3-2 with a couple of minutes left here!

Mar 17, 2018 9:51 pm (IST) Nishu falls inside the box and loud appeals for a penalty but the referee says nothing doing, we are into 4 minutes of added time here!

Mar 17, 2018 9:45 pm (IST) Final 7 minutes left here and Chennaiyin now have 10 players behind the ball, really tough for Bengaluru FC to break this down..

Mar 17, 2018 9:37 pm (IST) Sunil Chhetri with a good header and Karanjit pulls of a great save, from the resulting corner, Bengaluru almost get a goal back as Johnson has to just hit into the empty net but Calderon gets his head in the way. 75 minutes gone here and its still 3-1 to Chennaiyin.

Mar 17, 2018 9:29 pm (IST) GOAL! Chennaiyin might have just killed the game here! Kantareeva is stunned into silence, Augusto with a superbly hit shot into the bottom corner, He went for placement there over power and beat a despairing Gurpreet! Chennaiyin lead 3-1 now.

Mar 17, 2018 9:26 pm (IST) Some pushing and shoving going on here, the referee will need to take control of the situation or otherwise things might just boil over here!

Mar 17, 2018 9:19 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC certainly piling on the pressure here, but still no rewards. Their hunt for an equaliser continues!

Mar 17, 2018 9:13 pm (IST) Gurpreet with an important save there, Gregory Nelson with a fine shot but the BFC keeper parries it away. Udanta has the ball in the back of the net in the next minute but the offside flag is up. Chennai still lead 2-1 with 52 minutes gones

Mar 17, 2018 9:07 pm (IST) The second half is about to begin here, Chennaiyin will kick off the proceedings here. Can Bengaluru FC fight back in this one?

Mar 17, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) GOAL! Wow, out of nowhere Mailson again jumps high off a corner and finds the back of the net. Superb goal this, he jumps the highest again and gets a superb header in. Again, Gurpreet has no chance and is left stranded. Chennaiyin FC lead 2-1 here at the cusp of half-time

Mar 17, 2018 8:43 pm (IST) 40 minutes gone here ands its still 1-1, both teams playing for the half-time at the moment it seems.

Mar 17, 2018 8:34 pm (IST) Dimas Delgado with a superb hit from inside the box, he gets a sweet connection on that one and its going towards the back of the net, however Chennaiyin defender Inigo Calderon gets his head onto the ball and it goes away for a corner.

Mar 17, 2018 8:31 pm (IST) The game seems to have settled down here after that goal rush. almost 20 minutes gone here and its 1-1.

Mar 17, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) GOAL! Chennaiyin FC equalise almost immediately here, Mailson Alves leaps from the corner and what a leap it is. He is head and shoulders above everyone else, and gets solid contact. Hits the inner side of the post and the ball goes into the back of the net! We are all level now.

Mar 17, 2018 8:17 pm (IST) Now, the going gets really tough for Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru have taken the early lead here and Chennaiyin will have to come out to attack, leaving them a bit vulnerable at the the back. 15 minutes gone here and its 1-0

Mar 17, 2018 8:12 pm (IST) GOAL! Early goal was required and we have that! Its that man Sunil Chhetri yet again! Udanta with a great burst of pace down the wing, puts the ball in and it takes a lucky deflection as far as Bengaluru are concerned, Chhetri with a diving header and it beats the goalkeeper. Stadium erupts! Bengaluru lead 1-0 in the 9th minute.

Mar 17, 2018 8:09 pm (IST) A bit of a cagey midfield battle here so far, both teams seem to waiting before taking any chances..We might need an early goal in this one otherwise it could be a drab affair.

Mar 17, 2018 8:04 pm (IST) We are off then! Chennaiyin, playing in white kick us off. Bengaluru are in their preferred blue colours! The stadium is packed to the rafters, this should be a thrilling tie!

Mar 17, 2018 7:57 pm (IST) We are just minutes away from kick off now, both the teams are out on the field and we are having the national anthem!

Mar 17, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are yet to lose a match this season in which they have scored the first goal.

• Bengaluru FC have won all the 13 matches that they have scored first in this season. Interestingly, BFC lost two games at Home, both came when their opponents scored first.

• Chennaiyin FC won 9 and drew 1 out of the 10 matches they were leading this season.

Mar 17, 2018 7:40 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC have scored 38 goals this season, 26 of them have come in the 2nd half of matches. In fact, Bengaluru FC are the top scorers in the second half of matches this season.

Chennaiyin FC have scored 28 goals this season, 20 of them have come in the 2nd half of matches.

Mar 17, 2018 7:32 pm (IST) If Bengaluru FC win the final, they will manage to win the league in both their debut season in the I-League (2013/14) & as well as the ISL (2017/18).If Chennaiyin FC finish as champions, they could become the 1st champion whose top scorer is an Indian player. (Current Top Scorer for Chennaiyin this season- Jeje 9 Goals)

Here are the men who will take the field for the Blues in the grand finale of the 2017-18 @IndSuperLeague. #BENCHE #OursToWrite

Mar 17, 2018 7:18 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC have managed to concede just 17 goals this season, the least by any side.

• Bengaluru FC & Chennaiyin FC have both kept 8 clean sheets, the joint most this season.

• If Chennaiyin FC win the final, they will join ATK as the most decorated side of the ISL, winning two titles each.

• If Bengaluru FC win the final, they will manage to win the league in both their debut season in the I-League (2013/14) & as well as the ISL (2017/18).

Mar 17, 2018 6:57 pm (IST) Only once previously, has a side topped the league stages & hosted the final. However, they went on to lose the final – FC Goa in ISL 2015.

• Bengaluru FC are on a 10-match unbeaten run, no other side has had a better run in ISL history.

• While their opponents Chennaiyin FC have managed to strike gold as well, staying unbeaten in their last 7 matches.