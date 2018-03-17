ISL Final LIVE Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru FC Captain Sunil Chhetri has said the ISL title-clash against Chennaiyin FC is the most important game of his life.
"For a club, which had won four trophies in four years, to come into a new league wasn't easy. Tomorrow, I don't know. It is the most important game of my life," Chhetri said with oozing enthusiasm.
Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory on Friday said he would be eyeing for an early goal to put Bengaluru FC on the backfoot in the summit clash of the fourth edition of Indian Super League.
Gregory said Bengaluru FC were not unbeatable as his side had defeated them in Bengaluru in the league stage, which will boost the confidence of the visiting side.
GOAL! Early goal was required and we have that! Its that man Sunil Chhetri yet again! Udanta with a great burst of pace down the wing, puts the ball in and it takes a lucky deflection as far as Bengaluru are concerned, Chhetri with a diving header and it beats the goalkeeper. Stadium erupts! Bengaluru lead 1-0 in the 9th minute.
Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are yet to lose a match this season in which they have scored the first goal.
• Bengaluru FC have won all the 13 matches that they have scored first in this season. Interestingly, BFC lost two games at Home, both came when their opponents scored first.
• Chennaiyin FC won 9 and drew 1 out of the 10 matches they were leading this season.
If Bengaluru FC win the final, they will manage to win the league in both their debut season in the I-League (2013/14) & as well as the ISL (2017/18).If Chennaiyin FC finish as champions, they could become the 1st champion whose top scorer is an Indian player. (Current Top Scorer for Chennaiyin this season- Jeje 9 Goals)
Starting XI: Karanjit (GK), Sereno (C), Mailson, Inigo, Jerry, Bikramjit, Ganesh, Francisco, Raphael, Nelson, Jeje.— Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) March 17, 2018
Subs: Pawan, Thoi, Thapa, Rafi, Gavilan, Rene, Jude#IrudhiYuttham #PoduMachiGoalu #HeroISLFinal
Here are the men who will take the field for the Blues in the grand finale of the 2017-18 @IndSuperLeague. #BENCHE #OursToWrite pic.twitter.com/6Zroo0x925— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 17, 2018
Only once previously, has a side topped the league stages & hosted the final. However, they went on to lose the final – FC Goa in ISL 2015.
• Bengaluru FC are on a 10-match unbeaten run, no other side has had a better run in ISL history.
• While their opponents Chennaiyin FC have managed to strike gold as well, staying unbeaten in their last 7 matches.
All the previous ISL finals were decided in the dying minutes of regulation time or beyond (Extra Time & Penalties).
o ATK scored the winning goal through Rafique in the dying minutes in ISL 2014.
o Chennaiyin scored 2 goals in the dying minutes to win the 2015 edition of the ISL, one of them was an own goal by Kattimani & the other was scored by Mendoza.
o ISL 2016 saw the first ever penalty shootout in the final with ATK winning 4-3.
No side that has topped the table has gone on to win the title previously. (2014- CFC – Knocked out in Semis, 2015- FCG- Lost in Final, 2016- MCFC- Knocked out in Semis). Chennaiyin FC’s win over FC Goa in the semi-finals meant that they joined ATK & Kerala Blasters as the three sides that have qualified for the most number of ISL finals.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog! We are all set for the big one today as Chennaiyin FC take on Bengaluru FC in what promises to be an absolutely sensational final. Both teams have played some brilliant football all throughout the season and that is the reason they find themselves here, we should be set for an exciting final today!
