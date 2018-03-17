ISL Final LIVE Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Follow all the live updates from the Indian Super League final where Bengaluru FC will take on Chennaiyin FC.



Bengaluru FC Captain Sunil Chhetri has said the ISL title-clash against Chennaiyin FC is the most important game of his life.



"For a club, which had won four trophies in four years, to come into a new league wasn't easy. Tomorrow, I don't know. It is the most important game of my life," Chhetri said with oozing enthusiasm.



Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory on Friday said he would be eyeing for an early goal to put Bengaluru FC on the backfoot in the summit clash of the fourth edition of Indian Super League.



Gregory said Bengaluru FC were not unbeatable as his side had defeated them in Bengaluru in the league stage, which will boost the confidence of the visiting side.

Mar 17, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) GOAL! Chennaiyin FC equalise almost immediately here, Mailson Alves leaps from the corner and what a leap it is. He is head and shoulders above everyone else, and gets solid contact. Hits the inner side of the post and the ball goes into the back of the net! We are all level now.

Mar 17, 2018 8:17 pm (IST) Now, the going gets really tough for Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru have taken the early lead here and Chennaiyin will have to come out to attack, leaving them a bit vulnerable at the the back. 15 minutes gone here and its 1-0

Mar 17, 2018 8:12 pm (IST) GOAL! Early goal was required and we have that! Its that man Sunil Chhetri yet again! Udanta with a great burst of pace down the wing, puts the ball in and it takes a lucky deflection as far as Bengaluru are concerned, Chhetri with a diving header and it beats the goalkeeper. Stadium erupts! Bengaluru lead 1-0 in the 9th minute.

Mar 17, 2018 8:09 pm (IST) A bit of a cagey midfield battle here so far, both teams seem to waiting before taking any chances..We might need an early goal in this one otherwise it could be a drab affair.

Mar 17, 2018 8:04 pm (IST) We are off then! Chennaiyin, playing in white kick us off. Bengaluru are in their preferred blue colours! The stadium is packed to the rafters, this should be a thrilling tie!

Mar 17, 2018 7:57 pm (IST) We are just minutes away from kick off now, both the teams are out on the field and we are having the national anthem!

Mar 17, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are yet to lose a match this season in which they have scored the first goal.

• Bengaluru FC have won all the 13 matches that they have scored first in this season. Interestingly, BFC lost two games at Home, both came when their opponents scored first.

• Chennaiyin FC won 9 and drew 1 out of the 10 matches they were leading this season.

Mar 17, 2018 7:40 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC have scored 38 goals this season, 26 of them have come in the 2nd half of matches. In fact, Bengaluru FC are the top scorers in the second half of matches this season.

Chennaiyin FC have scored 28 goals this season, 20 of them have come in the 2nd half of matches.

Mar 17, 2018 7:32 pm (IST) If Bengaluru FC win the final, they will manage to win the league in both their debut season in the I-League (2013/14) & as well as the ISL (2017/18).If Chennaiyin FC finish as champions, they could become the 1st champion whose top scorer is an Indian player. (Current Top Scorer for Chennaiyin this season- Jeje 9 Goals)

Mar 17, 2018 7:22 pm (IST) Here are the men who will take the field for the Blues in the grand finale of the 2017-18 @IndSuperLeague. #BENCHE #OursToWrite pic.twitter.com/6Zroo0x925 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 17, 2018

Mar 17, 2018 7:18 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC have managed to concede just 17 goals this season, the least by any side.

• Bengaluru FC & Chennaiyin FC have both kept 8 clean sheets, the joint most this season.

• If Chennaiyin FC win the final, they will join ATK as the most decorated side of the ISL, winning two titles each.

Mar 17, 2018 7:07 pm (IST) If Chennaiyin FC win the final, they will join ATK as the most decorated side of the ISL, winning two titles each.

• If Bengaluru FC win the final, they will manage to win the league in both their debut season in the I-League (2013/14) & as well as the ISL (2017/18).

Mar 17, 2018 7:02 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC have managed to concede just 17 goals this season, the least by any side. Bengaluru FC & Chennaiyin FC have both kept 8 clean sheets, the joint most this season.

Mar 17, 2018 6:57 pm (IST) Only once previously, has a side topped the league stages & hosted the final. However, they went on to lose the final – FC Goa in ISL 2015.

• Bengaluru FC are on a 10-match unbeaten run, no other side has had a better run in ISL history.

• While their opponents Chennaiyin FC have managed to strike gold as well, staying unbeaten in their last 7 matches.

Mar 17, 2018 6:51 pm (IST) All the previous ISL finals were decided in the dying minutes of regulation time or beyond (Extra Time & Penalties).

o ATK scored the winning goal through Rafique in the dying minutes in ISL 2014.

o Chennaiyin scored 2 goals in the dying minutes to win the 2015 edition of the ISL, one of them was an own goal by Kattimani & the other was scored by Mendoza.

o ISL 2016 saw the first ever penalty shootout in the final with ATK winning 4-3.

Mar 17, 2018 6:44 pm (IST) No side that has topped the table has gone on to win the title previously. (2014- CFC – Knocked out in Semis, 2015- FCG- Lost in Final, 2016- MCFC- Knocked out in Semis). Chennaiyin FC’s win over FC Goa in the semi-finals meant that they joined ATK & Kerala Blasters as the three sides that have qualified for the most number of ISL finals.

Mar 17, 2018 6:39 pm (IST) This is the first final in ISL history where the sides that finished 1st & 2nd in the table will go head to head.