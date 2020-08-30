ISL: Hyderabad FC and Albert Roca Part Ways as Spaniard Gets Offer from FC Barcelona

Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC and Albert Roca have officially parted ways after the Spanish coach got an offer from FC Barcelona to join the coaching staff, Hyderabad FC announced in their statement on Saturday. In their statement, Hyderabad FC said Roca had requested to join Barcelona's first team staff and the club honoured it.

Roca had signed a two-year contract with Hyderabad FC in January, 2020 and had not managed even a ISL single game for the club. He was supposed to take charge in the upcoming season but before that, the change of scene at Barcelona saw Ronald Koeman come in as Barcelona coach and the Dutch wanted Roca in his staff. Roca was a support staff member when Koeman was a player at the Catalan club.

"After lengthy deliberations, Hyderabad FC has taken the decision to allow Albert Roca, who hails from Catalonia, to rejoin the club where he was part of the first team staff from 2003 to 2008," Hyderabad FC said.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni congratulated Roca on his new role and said even though the decision to part ways was touch, Roca has helped them since January to be at a position from where they can build it up.

"I congratulate Albert as he is set for his new role at FC Barcelona. While parting ways with him has been tough to come to terms with, Albert has shown utmost professionalism in his approach and working ways with us right from the start in January, to date. While the going was tough at the club initially, Albert gave the entire club – players, support staff, and fans enormous faith and confidence. Albert leaves us, putting the club in a good position from where we can build upon. I wish him all the success with his new role," Tripuraneni said.

Roca said he was thankful of Hyderabad FC for the faith they showed in him and stated that he would be helping the management through the transition phase. Roca also said he would be following the club in the upcoming season and in the future.

"For me, it’s been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at HFC for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. I am aware that all our fans will be disheartened but believe me, it’s not an easy goodbye for me either. I wish HFC the very best for the upcoming season and the future and I am extremely positive that Hyderabad FC will be one of the top sides this season. I will be assisting the management during the transition phase. Trust me, the club is in great hands and I will be following the club this season and in the future," Roca said.

He has been appointed as the fitness coach of the first team at Barcelona while Hyderabad FC are yet to announce a new coach.