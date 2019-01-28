English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISL: Jamshedpur FC Hold FC Goa to Goalless Draw
Subrata Paul's fine performance under the bar helped Jamshedpur FC salvage a goalless draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League on Monday.
(Image: Twitter/IndSuperLeague)
Margao: Subrata Paul's fine performance under the bar helped Jamshedpur FC salvage a goalless draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League here on Monday.
The draw takes FC Goa tally to 21 points and they remain fourth after 12 matches while Jamshedpur FC are fifth with 20 points from 13 games.
The first half saw an even contest but it was FC Goa who dominated the second half. The home created ample of chances to score but it was the rival keeper who made couple of smart saves to deny them the full points.
Both the sides needed a win from this tie but lacked the creativity to break the defence, as play was confined to the midfield in the major part of the first half.
FC Goa had a couple of close chances early on but a Jackichand cross from the right went abegging as there was no one to connect.
Minutes later, Eduardo Bedia attempted a header from a cross by Brandon Fernandes but it went straight to the rival keeper.
Jamshedpur FC, who had beaten Gaurs 4-1 at home, too found difficult to break the rival defence. Farukh Choudhary, who troubled the goan defence, forced keeper Mohammad Nawaz to make a diving save from a long ranger.
The Gaurs showed lot of urgency after the break as they piled early pressure and had couple of close chances but Jackichand could not find his chip on target off a Coro pass.
Coro, who is in the race for the golden boot, was kept on a tight leash by the rival strong defence. He had a chance to score but was late to connect Brandon Fernandes' cross from the right.
Jamshedpur, who were pushed into their own half, relied on counter moves and had two chances midway in the second half but squandered them.
Frustrated after not finding the elusive goal, Goa made three quick changes, bringing in debutant Zaid Krouch, Ahmed Jahouh and Manvir Singh in place of Hugo Boumous, Eduardo Bedia and Jackichand Singh.
Zaid nearly succeded in finding the net but his attempt from close failed to beat alert rival keeper Subrata Paul.
Coro, who was not given liberty to move around inside the box, twice made his way but was denied Paul.
Paul once again came to his side's rescue in the dying minutes as he dived to his left to clear Brandon Fernandes' low shot.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The draw takes FC Goa tally to 21 points and they remain fourth after 12 matches while Jamshedpur FC are fifth with 20 points from 13 games.
The first half saw an even contest but it was FC Goa who dominated the second half. The home created ample of chances to score but it was the rival keeper who made couple of smart saves to deny them the full points.
Both the sides needed a win from this tie but lacked the creativity to break the defence, as play was confined to the midfield in the major part of the first half.
FC Goa had a couple of close chances early on but a Jackichand cross from the right went abegging as there was no one to connect.
Minutes later, Eduardo Bedia attempted a header from a cross by Brandon Fernandes but it went straight to the rival keeper.
Jamshedpur FC, who had beaten Gaurs 4-1 at home, too found difficult to break the rival defence. Farukh Choudhary, who troubled the goan defence, forced keeper Mohammad Nawaz to make a diving save from a long ranger.
The Gaurs showed lot of urgency after the break as they piled early pressure and had couple of close chances but Jackichand could not find his chip on target off a Coro pass.
Coro, who is in the race for the golden boot, was kept on a tight leash by the rival strong defence. He had a chance to score but was late to connect Brandon Fernandes' cross from the right.
Jamshedpur, who were pushed into their own half, relied on counter moves and had two chances midway in the second half but squandered them.
Frustrated after not finding the elusive goal, Goa made three quick changes, bringing in debutant Zaid Krouch, Ahmed Jahouh and Manvir Singh in place of Hugo Boumous, Eduardo Bedia and Jackichand Singh.
Zaid nearly succeded in finding the net but his attempt from close failed to beat alert rival keeper Subrata Paul.
Coro, who was not given liberty to move around inside the box, twice made his way but was denied Paul.
Paul once again came to his side's rescue in the dying minutes as he dived to his left to clear Brandon Fernandes' low shot.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of Tata Motors: The Company That Is Getting Younger
- Sara Ali Khan: I was Really Fat and Nerdy, the Combination Meant that I Shouldn't Be Acting
- Kaushik: If You Fancy a Walk, Go to the Beach
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
- Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results