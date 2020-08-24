ISL: Jamshedpur FC Rope in Goalkeeper Pawan Kumar Ahead of 2020-21 Season

Jamshedpur FC have signed experienced goalkeeper Pawan Kumar as they continue with their string of squad announcements for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. Pawan has been signed on a two-year deal which keeps him at the club till 2021.

Pawan most recently plied his trade for NorthEast United FC for whom he made 18 appearances over two seasons of ISL with 46 saves and 6 clean sheets.

The 30-year-old's heroics also led NorthEast United to their first-ever play-off spot in the 2018-19 season.

Pawan, who hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab, is a seasoned winner with a trophy-laden cabinet having won the ISL twice as well I-League and Federation Cup having kept 17 clean sheets in 53 club appearances.

Announcing our promising new addition to the squad and goalkeeper for ISL 2020-21 - Pawan Kumar.

"I am delighted to have joined Jamshedpur. Looking at the growth of the club over the past three seasons, I always had an ambition to be at the Furnace - it's like a dream come true. It's a huge challenge for me as I know we want to qualify for the ISL play-offs in our quest to become champions of India," said Pawan.

"Football is like theatre and there are no performances without a fabulous audience. The fan following in Jharkhand and Jamshedpur is absolutely amazing as the passion for the game runs sky high. The Furnace lights up with over 20,000 spectators each time Jamshedpur plays and I will be pumped up to have these vociferous fans on my side," he added.