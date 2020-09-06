ISL: Jamshedpur FC Sign Former Motherwell FC Captain Peter Hartley for 2020-21 Season

Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of 32-year-old centre-back Peter Hartley on Sunday, after a successful season with Scottish Premiership club Motherwell FC where they made the UEFA Europa League 2020-21. Hartley has signed with the Indian Super League (ISL) club for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

In the previous season, Hartley captained Motherwell FC to third place finish in the Scottish Premiership, behind only Celtic and Rangers. Owing to the position, they qualified for UEFA Europa League 2020-21.

Having made his senior team debut in 2007, Hartley has played 418 matches, keeping 122 clean sheets and scoring 37 goals.

"I'm honored to be given an opportunity to sign for Jamshedpur, a club with ambition to win. I certainly didn't have to think twice about playing for Owen Coyle, a manager held in high regard. I promise to give 110 per cent every single day in order to bring success and silverware to the Jamshedpur supporters. At every club that I have played for, my goal has always been to add glory to my jersey number till the day I depart," Hartley said upon signing for Jamshedpur.

A Sunderland AFC academy product, Hartley made his debut for the team against Leicester City in 2007 under the tutelage of Roy Keane. He went on a loan spell to Chesterfield FC and then switched to Hartlepool United in 2009, being the most capped player for Hartlepool during his four-year stint as well as the captain for two seasons. Later, the Englishman had stints with Stevenage, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool before joining Motherwell FC.

"Hartley is a massive signing for us. He brings in so much experience from playing in the English leagues and the Scottish Premiership. He is a central defender with great capability and a born leader. He is a fighter who is mentally strong and a fierce competitor. Hartley hates conceding goals and that's the attitude I need from my center-back," Coyle said about Hartley.

The Jamshedpur No.29 has also played versus Burnley in 2009, which was then under the management of Owen Coyle and also scored against Antonio Conte's Chelsea in a 2016-17 League Cup tie.u