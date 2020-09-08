ISL: Jamshedpur FC Sign Goalkeeper Rehenesh TP for Upcoming 2020-21 Season

Jamshedpur FC confirmed the signing of seasoned goalkeeper Rehenesh TP on Tuesday, after weeks of rumours. While the years on the deal were not specified, it seemed that Rehenesh has been roped in for the upcoming 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. Another goalkeeper Pawan Kumar was also signed by the club.

The 27-year-old Rehenesh has been brought in by Jamshedpur from Kerala Blasters on a free transfer. According to Transfermarkt, the goalkeeper's market value stands at 10.42 million rupees.

Prior to joining the Blasters in 2019, Rehenesh was with NorthEast United FC from the 2015-16 season. Twice during his time at NorthEast United, he was loaned out to East Bengal. Before joining NorthEast United, he had played for the club as a loanee from Shillong Lajong. Apart from these four, Rehenesh has played for Mumbai Tigers, Rangdajied United and ONGC FC.

Rehenesh has a cumulative eight years of experience in the ISL and I-League, where he has kept 35 clean sheets in 128 matches.

"I have heard and myself seen a lot of wonderful things about Jamshedpur. The club's vision, it's facilities, the amazing treatment of players, youth and grassroots football are known and respected in the football circles. The Jharkhand football fans are extremely vociferous, passionate and supportive and I am excited and proud to represent them in the club colours. I always like to push myself to improve and compete whether in training or games. The ultimate aim is to win," Rehenesh said after signing for Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur's head coach Owen Coyle said with Rehenesh coming in, there was good competition for the first-choice goalkeeper's position. "With Rehenesh in the squad, we are in a strong position in the goalkeeping department and that gives us healthy competition for the first-choice goalkeeper, which I was looking for. His former coaches have always praised him and his performances over the years have been top-notch. Rehenesh comes with high quality, is a top competitor and highly motivated to earn the top spot and perform."

Rehenesh also spoke highly of Owen and said, "In my conversation with Owen Coyle, he was very clear to me about his objectives and expectations from me. I have huge respect for him and I'm eager to make the most of this opportunity to work with and gain from such an experienced personality."